There's no one like Shah Rukh Khan: Ananya Panday shares how he still wants to know 'what we're doing, is very involved'

Ananya Panday talked about Shah Rukh Khan

Ananya talked about how Shah Rukh has been by her side since childhood. She said, "I think the way Shah Rukh Khan handles his personal and professional life -- there's no one like him. While growing up, I saw first-hand what an amazing father he is to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and the way he's been with all of us."

Ananya prasies Shah Rukh

She said that there's no one like Shah Rukh. "He would train us all for our sports day and taekwondo competitions. He was very, very present in what was happening in our lives. Even now, he wants to know what we're doing and is very involved. Also, when he is talking to you, he has this quality of making you feel that you are the only person in the world. There is no one like him," she added.

When Ananya called Shah Rukh her ‘second dad’

Apart from Shah Rukh, Ananya is close to his daughter Suhana Khan. She is one of Ananya's closest friends in the Hindi film industry. Ananya has often been spotted spending time with Shah Rukh's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan as well. In 2019, Ananya talked with Asian Age about the actor.

“SRK is like my second dad. He is my best friend’s dad so we used to go with him for all the IPL matches. Only Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter) and Shanaya (Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter) are my close friends from the industry and we share everything,” she had said.

About Ananya's films

Ananya was last seen in Karan Singh Tyagi's Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Ananya also has the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, in which she stars alongside Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for release in 2025.