Shah Rukh Khan gives befitting reply to troll criticising Jawan, Pathaan: ‘You need to be treated for constipation’

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X (Formerly Twitter) account to do another #AskSrk session on Wednesday. The actor interacted with a number of fans on the platform, replying to their questions on The Archies, whose premiere he attended the previous day with his entire family; to more tidbits on his upcoming release Dunki. What's more? Shah Rukh was in his hilarious best when replying to users who tried to troll the film. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wears Archies t-shirt to film's premiere with Gauri, AbRam, Aryan; Suhana Khan looks breathtaking in red) Shah Rukh Khan in stills from Dunki, Pathan and Jawaan.

Shah Rukh on Dunki's Punjabi dialogues

Shah Rukh wrote: "Because #Dunkitrailer aaya hai….Archies release pe hai….and I am just so happy and laid back. A few moments with you all of fun and funny answers. Let’s do #AskSrk" A fan asked him, "What is the most valuable life lesson you've learned throughout your journey in the film industry and life in general?" To this, he replied, "There is nothing more beautiful than your own family and friends." When another fan asked whether there will be any Punjabi dialogues by him in Dunki, Shah Rukh said, "Not too many I don’t speak it too well so have left that part to @taapsee and #Vicky they are brilliant."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shah Rukh gives hilarious reply to user

When a user tried to mock the film and Shah Rukh's previous two films Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh had a befitting reply. The user wrote: "Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two t*tti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still have faith in your PR and marketing team that #Dunki will also become a hit and will be a another golden t*tti from #Bollywood #AskSrk." Shah Rukh wrote in response: "Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon."

Shah Rukh on Suhana's debut with The Archies

Shah Rukh also replied to a fan who asked about daughter Suhana Khan's debut in The Archies. Shah Rukh was seen at the premiere of the film in Mumbai, along with wife Gauri Khan, son Aryaan Khan and AbRam. When a fan asked how it feels to see Suhana's debut, the star said, "It’s lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard."

Dunki is touted as a “heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.” It is slated to release in cinemas on December 21 on the occasion of Christmas.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place