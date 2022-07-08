Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan is shirtless in latest ad, fans call it 'so cute'. Watch
Shah Rukh Khan is shirtless in latest ad, fans call it 'so cute'. Watch

  • Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his ripped body and went shirtless in a new ad video. He will be next seen in Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan goes shirtless in new ad.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 04:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shah Rukh Khan featured in a new advertisement and left everyone surprised with his new look. Flaunting his ripped body, the actor treated fans to a rare glimpse of his shirtless look as he promoted a bodywash. The video shows him in a shower. (Also read: When Ranveer Singh yelled ‘Shah Rukh Khan marry me’ during Filmfare Awards)

The video begins with Shah Rukh in the middle of an ad shoot. He appeared to be surprised when a sachet was handed over to him on the sets in the name of a bodywash. “India’s first ready-to-mix bodywash that’s @iamsrk approved!” read an excerpt from the post.

The video is now doing rounds on the internet. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “SRK looking young as ever.” “HIS BODY,” mentioned another fan in the comments. “Wowww. Great initiative great concept. Thanks for giving us all a peep (at) how @iamsrk looks in the shower,” someone else said.

Last month Shah Rukh clocked 30 years in Indian cinema. In 1992, he made his film debut with Raj Kanwar's hit film Deewana, alongside Rishi Kapoor. He was cast opposite Divya Bharti in the lead role.

Shah Rukh is all set to mark his comeback in films with Siddharth Anand’s upcoming Pathaan. It marks his reunion with his co-star Deepika Padukone after Chennai Express. It will also star John Abraham in a pivotal role.

The actor has also tea with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for his next film Jawan. In the first teaser from the film, Shah Rukh appeared in a battered and bandaged look, unlike in any of his previous films. Jawan will release in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Apart from these, Shah Rukh is also a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

shah rukh khan
