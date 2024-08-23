Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to host IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2024 will be a three-day affair, running from September 27 to September 29. The first day (September 27) is the day of IIFA Utsavam, which will celebrate the four South Indian film industries. Day 2 (September 28) is the night of the IIFA Awards. The last day of the festivities, September 29, is dedicated to IIFA Rocks for the music industry.

Shah Rukh Khan back as host

The Pathaan actor is super excited about the hosting gig. “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

He added, “I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!"

Karan also shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA, saying, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema”.

“His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan,” he added.

More about the award show

The upcoming edition is expected to be bigger, grander and star-studded. Actor Shahid Kapoor will be igniting the stage as a star performer.

Talking about his performance, Shahid said, “IIFA has always been an electrifying journey for me, and every time I step onto that iconic global stage, the magic is undeniable! Performing at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the ultimate global destination for entertainment and leisure, is going to be nothing short of unforgettable. I’m ready to deliver something extraordinary for the fans”.

“IIFA has given me some of my most cherished moments in Indian cinema, and I’m beyond thrilled to be part of this legendary celebration once again. Get ready for a spectacular night brimming with energy, emotion, and the pure magic of cinema this September 2024,” he added.

Giving more information about the event, Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, stated, “Expect mesmerising performances and cultural extravaganzas during the three-day celebration that will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also make a profound global impact”.

“A true testament to the unparalleled appeal of Yas Island, IIFA 2024 festival will foster meaningful connections, offer unique networking opportunities, and celebrate the visionaries who have shaped the global entertainment landscape, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey to 2025,” he added.