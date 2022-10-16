Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor join AbRam and Taimur at their Taekwondo match with full families. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were seen at a Taekwondo training academy to attend a competition in Mumbai. Actor-couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan were also spotted arriving at the venue on Sunday. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan books fans five-star hotel rooms in Chennai for meet and greet)

Several pictures and videos of the celebrities were shared online. In a clip, shared by a paparazzi account, Shah Rukh was seen getting off his car as a person held an umbrella for him. For the event, Shah Rukh wore a brown sweater, black pants and white and silver sneakers. He also opted for a cap. His manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen at the venue.

Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam arrived together at the venue for the event. Except for Aryan, the trio was seen in white outfits. Gauri opted for a white shirt, blue denims and dark sunglasses. Suhana Khan wore a white T-shirt and blue denims. AbRam was also dressed in a white T-shirt and pants. Aryan Khan opted for a black ensemble. Both Gauri and Suhana smiled as they posed for pictures.

Kareena Kapoor arrived at the venue with Saif as she held Taimur's hand. The couple twinned in blue outfits--both of them wore a blue shirt and denims. Taimur Ali Khan wore a dobok as he walked beside Kareena. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena also smiled and waved at the paparazzi. She arrived at the venue just hours after returning from London with her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena was in London for the shoot of Hansal Mehta's upcoming project. The film marks her debut as a producer. Helmed by Hansal, the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up the shooto her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

Saif was seen recently in Vikram Vedha, helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. He will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including Atlee's Jawan. The film which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan will release across five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

He will next be seen in the spy thriller Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films production. The film will release on January 25, 2023, and also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, set to hit the theatres in December 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON