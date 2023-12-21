Shah Rukh Khan makes first public appearance after Dunki release at Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan had an extra treat for his fans on Dunki day. As his third film of the year releases in cinemas ahead of Christmas, Shah Rukh stepped out looking dapper in an all-black formal avatar at producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash. He greeted the paparazzi in his trademark style and also posed with the birthday boy on the red carpet. (Also Read: Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film may mint ₹30 cr in India, his lowest opening movie this year) Shah Rukh Khan at Anand Pandit's birthday bash

First appearance after Dunki release

As his fans go crazy in theatres celebrating Shah Rukh's new release, the actor had a special surprise in store for them. He made his first appearance post the film's release at the grand birthday bash of the film producer. Standing on the red carpet against a wall of red roses, Shah Rukh posed for the paparazzi. He paired his formal attire with dark sunglasses. The actor also posed with Anand, who twinned with him.

Among others who graced the event were Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.

Dunki screening

Earlier in the day, a special screening of Dunki was held in Mumbai. It was attended by Shah Rukh's kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, along with Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

About Dunki

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

The Hindustan Times review of Dunki read, “Dunki is a film that leaves you with a tearful smile. And if you couldn't watch Animal with your families for the glorified violence, you must check out Dunki for it's an absolute family entertainer and will be an emotional riot."

