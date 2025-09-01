Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts as he romances Rani Mukerji to Ba***ds of Bollywood song: ‘Rahul, Tina in parallel universe’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting the upcoming series Ba***ds of Bollywood, which marks his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. However, what fans didn’t expect was his reunion with Rani Mukerji for the promotions, and now they can’t stop gushing over the duo. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji melt hearts with their reunion,

Shah Rukh Khan romances Rani Mukerji

On Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and surprised fans with a nostalgic post featuring him and Rani Mukerji. The post showed Shah Rukh romancing Rani, dancing with her to a song from Aryan’s debut series Ba***ds of Bollywood, titled Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri.

Both of them kept it casual, Shah Rukh in a blue sweater with matching denims, and Rani in a white cropped shirt paired with grey denims. Sharing the video, the superstar wrote, “National Award….hum dono ki adhoori khwaish poori ho gayi (Both of our wishes fulfilled)…yay…congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always.”

Both Rani and Shah Rukh won their first-ever National Award this year. While Rani bagged Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Shah Rukh won Best Actor for Jawan, sharing the award with Vikrant Massey (12th Fail).

Rani and Shah Rukh are among Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs. They first came together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and went on to deliver hits such as Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paheli and Veer Zaara. Their latest reunion reminded fans of their iconic pairing as Rahul and Tina. One comment read, “Rahul and Tina in a parallel universe.” Another wrote, “Damnnn definitely did not expect this reunion.” A third read, “On-screen King and Queen,” while another fan added, “Our Rahul and Tina are back.”

The song Shah Rukh and Rani danced to had already won SRK’s heart when it was released. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, it is sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Kumaar.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

The series is said to be a satire on Bollywood. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, it is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and stars Lakshya and Sahher in lead roles, along with Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhari and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on 18 September.