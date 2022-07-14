Dunki DOP says Shah Rukh Khan didn't get involved in his issues with Rajkumar Hirani: 'He's too much of a gentleman'

Dunki's DOP (Director of Photography) Amit Roy, who recently announced that he has quit the film amid 'creative differences' with director Rajkumar Hirani, has opened up about why he had to leave the project midway. He was a part of the filming for 19-20 days. Amit also spoke about why lead actor Shah Rukh Khan did not interfere, when he decided to quit the film. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki DOP Amit Roy quits project

Shah Rukh Khan announced Dunki, his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, in April this year. The first schedule of the film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, was recently wrapped up, following which Amit Roy revealed his exit from the project.

Amit, who has previously collaborated with Rajkumar on several projects including a song in his film Sanju, told ETimes that his departure from the film was an 'amicable decision.' Asked if Shah Rukh Khan tried to resolve the differences between him and Rajkumar Hirani, Amit said, "It was a thing between a director and DOP. SRK is anyway too gentlemanly to get into that relationship. Neither would he have asked Raju Sir to shoot with me, nor would he have had any other opinion on it. He was not a factor in my decision."

After quitting Dunki, Amit started filming for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor opposite Rashmika Mandanna. However, he clarified that there was never a clash between the two films.

Dunki, which also stars Boman Irani, is due for theatrical release on December 22, 2023. It is backed by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Before Dunki, Shah Rukh will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The action-thriller, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25 next year. The actor also has Atlee's Jawan, which is expected to release on June 2, 2023.

