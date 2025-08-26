Shah Rukh Khan says Farah Khan 'should apologise’ and her cook Dilip is the reason behind it

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood. Recently, the makers unveiled the first song from the show, Badli Si Hawa Hai and Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip, couldn't hold back from showing off his dance moves to the track, earning reactions from SRK, Aryan and Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan loves Farah Khan's cook Dilip's dance moves on Badli Si Hawa Hai.

Farah Khan's cook Dilip grooves to Badli Si Hawa Hai

On Tuesday, Farah shared a video on Instagram where her house staff called her into the kitchen, claiming Dilip had “gone mad.” In the clip, Farah, who was initially watching the song on her phone, rushed to the kitchen only to find Dilip performing the hook step of Badli Si Hawa Hai with kitchen utensils in hand.

Amused, Farah confronted him, saying, “Tu unki gaane ki band bajaayega?” before turning to the camera and adding, “I apologise Aryan, Shah Rukh, but the song is superb, guys, go and watch it.” She captioned the post: “My apologies to @iamsrk @gaurikhan n @aryan for Dilip’s enthusiasm!! Par gaana hain hi itna accha (but the song is so good) he couldn’t help himself #badlisihawahai #ba…dsofbollywood.”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts

SRK reshared the clip on his Instagram story with a witty response: “You should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, you haven’t given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love you.”

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Dilip's dance moves.

Karan Johar also chimed in, writing, “Am a FAN of his moves!!! I need to do a dance-off with him.” Red Chillies Entertainment commented: “@farahkhankunder ka dance ek art hai lekin Dilip is the real showman, BIG FAN @Dilip.” Aryan Khan reacted with a laughing emoji.

About Badli Si Hawa Hai

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, the song features Lakshya, Sahher Bamba and Raghav Juyal enjoying a beachside vacation. The peppy track has been well received, with fans praising Aryan’s refreshing take on romance along with the Anirudh–Arijit collaboration.

About Ba***ds of Bollywood

A satire on the film industry, the series sees Aryan Khan taking a witty dig at Bollywood. In the teaser, Aryan said, “Bollywood—jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar.”

The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bamba in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor. Special appearances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are also promised. The series will stream on Netflix from 18 September.