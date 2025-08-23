Karan Johar reacts as son Yash admits to being a 'nepo baby' but refuses to be launched. Watch

Karan Johar often takes to his Instagram account to share updates about his films and personal life. On Saturday, the filmmaker posted a hilarious video of his son Yash on Instagram, in which Yash flaunted a ‘nepo baby’ shirt. Who gave Yash the shirt? Karan said that the female actor made him promise not to reveal her name. Karan Johar shared a fun video featuring Yash.

Karan's post

Karan pointed his phone camera towards Yash as he flaunted his blue tee which had the words, ‘Nepo baby’ written on it. Karan said, “Oh my god, do you know what this t-shirt says, that you are nepo baby?” In response, Yash quips, “Yeah, but I don't want to be launched!” He then runs away, while Karan adds, “What! Who is launching you anyway?”

In the caption, Karan wrote: “He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! Ps..T shirts gifted to the twins by •••••• ( oops she made me promise I won’t tell).”

About Yash and Roohi

Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo. Speaking on Pinch By Arbaaz Khan in 2019, Karan spoke about being a single parent and its challenges.

Karan told Arbaaz, "I am a single parent, and it comes with its own set of challenges. But that doesn’t mean that a woman and a man have different roles to play. Like I think that’s very stupid. Cause that’s an old world thinking. And I feel like enough love to give my child. And also, I have a mother at home who they call mumma."

Karan recently announced on Instagram that he will be back on the director's chair in 2026, and he has promised to make a classic, old-fashioned Hindi film that resonates with him. His last release was 2023's Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahani, which won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.