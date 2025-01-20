Menu Explore
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Chris Martin’s 'special' shoutout during Coldplay's Mumbai concert: You are one in a billion

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 20, 2025 02:35 PM IST

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to repost the clip of Chris Martin giving a shoutout to him, along with a gratitude note. 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave a special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan during his performance in Mumbai on Sunday, proclaiming 'Shah Rukh Khan, forever’ to the audience, sending the actor's fans into a frenzy. Now, the actor has responded to the heartfelt tribute, saying his gesture made him feel truly special. Also read: Coldplay's Chris Martin gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai concert, audience erupts with joy. Watch

In 2016, Chris and his band performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival and Shah Rukh had then hosted an after-party at his home for the singer.
Shah Rukh Khan responds

On Sunday, Coldplay hosted their second gig at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. A video has emerged in which the group's frontman, Chris, gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh. In the video, posted by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), the band performed and in the middle of the music, Chris said, "Shah Rukh Khan forever. Go." The fans present in the stadium hooted while flashing the lights on their phones.

On Monday, Shah Rukh took to X and posted the clip of Chris giving a shoutout to him, along with a sweet note. He also shared the gratitude message on his Instagram Stories.

“Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs,” Shah Rukh wrote.

The actor added, “Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves u, @coldplay”. He also added, “Chris Martin forever ever” in the clip.

In 2016, Chris and his band performed in India at the Global Citizen Festival, and Shah Rukh then hosted an after-party for the singer at his home.

About Coldplay gig

The band is in India with their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The British band has another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and another on January 26.

In addition to Chris, the band includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

