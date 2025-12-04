'Meri fan ho ya Vimal ki': Shah Rukh Khan refuses to say ‘bolo zubaan kesari’ at wedding, leaves internet cringing

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently performed at a lavish wedding in Delhi, where a guest tried to coax him into saying Vimal Kesari’s tagline, ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari.’ The actor sidestepped the request with a light-hearted, ‘mujhe ban karwaogi’, but the moment has left the internet cringing and many fans upset over how the actor was put on the spot. A video of Shah Rukh Khan's exchange with the guest at the wedding has surfaced on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s awkward moment on stage

Shah Rukh recently performed at a high-profile wedding in Delhi, and multiple videos of him dancing and mingling with guests have emerged on social media. The one grabbing the most attention is an awkward exchange in which a guest tries to get him to say Vimal’s tagline, putting the actor in an uncomfortable spot.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen telling the guest, "Ek baar business walon ke sath business kar lo, jaan nahi chorte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar (Once you do business with businessmen, they never let you go. These gutka guys are too much).”

When the guest asked him to say the dialogue, the actor held her hand and responded, "Har baar jab karta hun, paise leta hu darling papa ko keh dena tum (I take money for doing that. Please tell this to your father darling).”

After the guest insisted, Shah Rukh added, “Achi baat karte hain… main thodi na yahaan pe zubaan kesari karunga. Arrey nahi ban ho chuki hain yeh cheezein, kharab ho jayengi, bilkul bhi galat baatein mat karo, mujhe bhi ban karwaogi… Meri fan ho ya Vimal ki fan ho tum (We should talk about good things. I can’t be standing here and keep repeating zuban kesari. It’s wrong and it has been banned…. You will get me banned too.. Are you my fan or Vimal’s fan?”

Internet reacts

Social media users were left stunned by the awkward exchange between Shah Rukh and the guest, and sparked widespread disbelief and discomfort. Many fans expressed shock at how the superstar was put on the spot.

One wrote, “Shahrukh went to a wedding to dance...obviously got paid for it. This girl mocked him with Zuban Kesri and Vimal gestures and asked him to do it as well. SRK looks so embarassed but couldn't do anything.”

Another shared, “Soo embarrassing #ShahRukhKhan.”

“An Actor of #ShahRukhKhan's caliber should not do such cringe and cheap acts for some money. He should not have promoted things like Tabaco at first instance. These kind of acts bring shame to entire industry,” one noted.

“I seriously dont understand when they think of themselves as the Superstar not only nationally but internationally why they dance in private parties and weddings ? If thats for the Money only, then i guess they must b having tonnes of money n business from where he can earn but why doing all this on stage ? Loosing his own self respect as an actor,” one shared.

Another wrote, “Yes what is this nonsense”, with one mentioning, “See how these rich people making fun of our poor n middle class srk.”

“He is certainly the Badshah and a man with Golden heart. Even after getting teased this way, #SRK didn't even let a fraction of his courtesy and decency move away and took that sportingly. It is not that he is earning his bread by dancing in the billionaire weddings..he himself is a billionaire but still that success and money has not gone to his head. Wonder why you are taking it wrong and mocking,.” one wrote.

Another shared, “That's under the belt treatment. Must be a lesson for the so-called celebs.”

“He is just doing his job without any arrogance,” one wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next project

Shah Rukh will next be seen in King. The makers of his upcoming film unveiled its much-awaited first look on his birthday last month. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is helmed by director Siddharth Anand and is slated for a 2026 release. The action-packed ensemble also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.