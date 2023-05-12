When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his mom fed him with her hands till he was 25: I really miss my childhood

Shah Rukh Khan once talked about his childhood and revealed his mother fed him till the age of 25. He also felt that he looked ridiculous while eating on his own with his hands. The actor is now a father himself. He has three kids-Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his bond with son Aryan, said he wants to be bigger than me Shah Rukh Khan on his childhood days.

Shah Rukh’s father was late Taj Mohammed Khan who came to India from Peshawar and settled down. He died of cancer when the actor was only 15 years old. Shah Rukh’s mother was Lateef Fatima Khan. In 1990, she succumbed to a prolonged illness.

Talking about his childhood, Shah Rukh once told Parent Circle in 2018, “When I was a kid, I always wanted to grow up, and now that I am old, I really miss my childhood. I think it’s the best time of our lives when we are so carefree. I remember my mom used to feed me with her own hands for the longest time — until I was about 25. So, I am still ill at ease eating with my own hands. I look ridiculous!”

“I have grown up on Mughlai and Deccani food. See, my father was a Pathan and their love for food is legendary. My father loved not just eating, but also cooking. So my Pathan father's raan would make a perfect combo with my Hyderabadi mother's mutton biryani and the khatti dal. My parents used to mix these and feed me. I don’t do that with my kids, they would disown me! But yes, I have baked for them or rustled up a pasta. I have baked Batman cookies with Aaryan when he was a little boy. I can boil eggs, make tea. And I make very good phulkas. I can make rather decent pasta also,” he added.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the all-time Hindi blockbuster Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is waiting for Atlee's Jawan, which is lined up for release this year. He also has Dunki in the pipeline.

The actor's daughter Suhana Khan will also be making her Bollywood debut this year. Aryan, on the other hand, already made his business debut. He is working on his Bollywood debut as a writer and director. Shah Rukh's youngest son, AbRam is in school.

