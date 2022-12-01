Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster of Pathaan as he sports tough look, fans call it 'perfect comeback'. See post

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday shared a new poster of his upcoming action thriller Pathaan. Apart from Shah Rukh, the poster also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The trio sported tough looks as they posed with guns. Taking to Instagram, he shared the poster in four languages--English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan explains why he's not being arrogant when he says Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki will be hits)

Shah Rukh captioned the post, "Peti baandh li hai (Have you tightened your seat belts)..? Toh chalein (Then let's go)!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf." Reacting to the post, Dheeraj Dhoopar commented, "Can’t wait."

A fan wrote, "Every post about Pathan increases the excitement." Another person said, "Wohoooooo this gonna be the biggest COMEBACK." "Fasten your seatbelts there is a storm coming," read a comment. "Isko kehte hai perfect comeback (This is called the perfect comeback)," said an Instagram user.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Recently, Siddharth confirmed that the songs of Pathaan will be out before the official trailer.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Siddharth had said, "Pathaan has two spectacular songs. And fortunately, both are so incredible that they are potential chartbuster anthems of the year. Hence, we decided to give people ample time to enjoy the songs before the film releases."

"Especially since December is a party and holiday season for people across the world. So we will release the songs of the film before the theatrical trailer. This is also part of our strategy to hold back the plot of Pathaan to as close to the release as possible. So get ready to dance to the music of Pathaan," Siddharth had added.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and will release in theatres in December next year. He also has Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will release across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023.

