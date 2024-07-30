Shah Rukh Khan to undergo urgent medical treatment in US after eye treatment in Mumbai does not go as planned: Report

Shah Rukh Khan to fly to US for eye treatment?

It is expected that the actor will fly to the US by Tuesday, July 30, as per the report. A source told the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.” The source, however, didn’t share information on the treatment that Shah Rukh underwent and what went wrong.

Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalised during IPL

The actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner was in Ahmedabad to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium – KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1, before winning the IPL this year eventually. The next day, Shah Rukh was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration.

At the time, Shah Rukh's longtime co-star and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla shared a health update. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Shah Rukh at the hospital in Ahmedabad, as did Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan.

In a May interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that Shah Rukh was doing much better. “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki (2023); he is reportedly working on Sujoy Ghosh's King right now.