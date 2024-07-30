 Shah Rukh Khan to undergo urgent medical treatment in US after eye treatment in Mumbai does not go as planned: Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan to undergo urgent medical treatment in US after eye treatment in Mumbai does not go as planned: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jul 30, 2024 09:47 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan to seek medical attention in the US, as per a new report, after he went to a Mumbai hospital but the treatment ‘did not go as planned’.

Shah Rukh Khan suffered a heat stroke on May 21 in Ahmedabad as he attended an IPL match of his team Kolkata Knight Riders. He was hospitalised and discharged a day later. Now, the actor is once again in need of medical attention, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama – this time for his eyes. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised due to heat stroke; Gauri Khan and Juhi Chawla visit him in Ahmedabad

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly undergo medical treatment and fly to the US today. (File Photo/AFP)
Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly undergo medical treatment and fly to the US today. (File Photo/AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan to fly to US for eye treatment?

It is expected that the actor will fly to the US by Tuesday, July 30, as per the report. A source told the portal, “Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.” The source, however, didn’t share information on the treatment that Shah Rukh underwent and what went wrong.

Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalised during IPL

The actor and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner was in Ahmedabad to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of KKR at Narendra Modi Stadium – KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1, before winning the IPL this year eventually. The next day, Shah Rukh was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to severe dehydration.

At the time, Shah Rukh's longtime co-star and KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla shared a health update. Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta visited Shah Rukh at the hospital in Ahmedabad, as did Shah Rukh's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan.

In a May interview with News18, Juhi assured fans that Shah Rukh was doing much better. “Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she said.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki (2023); he is reportedly working on Sujoy Ghosh's King right now.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan to undergo urgent medical treatment in US after eye treatment in Mumbai does not go as planned: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On