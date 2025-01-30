Shahid Kapoor calls Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor his favourite actors; reveals his favourite cop film

Shahid Kapoor recently held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X, where he engaged with his fans. The fans asked him various questions, inquiring him about everything, from his new movie Deva's experience to favourite movies. Shahid Kapoor engaged with his fans and name-dropped his favourite actors. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Every fan wants an inside scoop on their actor's life like what other actors they may relate with. Shahid spills the beans on some of his ‘favourites’ with his fans.

The AMA answers not only revealed some simple yet delightful details, like his must-have coffee ingredients (oat milk cappuccino with honey) but also gave a peek into his favourite contemporary actors in the industry and movie preferences.

Shahid shares few of his favourites

Favourite actors

One of the fans inquired about his favourite contemporary actors. Shahid named Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor as his favourites.

Often contemporary actors are also seen from a lens of rivalry, but Shahid reminds of the importance of camaraderie and appreciation of genuine talent in the industry.

Favourite cop film

Cop films have a nuanced range, keeping up with their consistent presence across decades, from the first instalment of Singham to its recent multi-starrer sequel Singham Again. But cop films have existed for a long time, dating back to the 70s.

Shahid answered this question as his own cop movie, Deva, is about to release. Surprisingly, his favourite cop film is not one of the recent releases but one of the classics—Zanjeer, with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

More about his upcoming movie Deva

Shahid Kapoor's new cop movie is set to release on January 31. The action-thriller Deva stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role of Deva Ambre. Pooja Hegde is also in the film. In the AMA session, he described Deva as ‘Aggressive, vulnerable, raw'.

Furthermore, the script turned out to be unique which urged him to pick it up. He addressed this in the AMA as well. He called it ‘super fresh’ for a Hindi film.

