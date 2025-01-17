Shahid Kapoor calls out reporter for indirect question on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident but says he's praying for him

Shahid Kapoor, on Friday, talked about his Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times by an intruder in his high-rise apartment. Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan worked together in Rangoon.

Khan, 54, sustained six stab wounds, including one to his neck, during the attack, which took place around 2:30 am on Thursday. Following emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, he was reported to be out of danger, according to the doctors treating him.

Shahid's good wishes to Saif

"We hope Saif's health is better. We hope he is feeling better. We all are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best..." Shahid Kapoor said at the trailer launch of his new movie Deva.

Kapoor expressed disbelief over the incident, stating, "Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it's still safe. It's a shocking incident. We are hoping and praying he recovers soon. We are hoping and praying for him all the time."

From Deva trailer launch

Khan and Kapoor had worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2017 period film Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.

During the event, a reporter asked Kapoor how he would handle attacks on celebrities if he were a real-life police officer, referencing his role as a cop in Deva. Kapoor responded, "What you are saying is a sad incident. We all are very concerned in the fraternity. You asked me indirectly. Had you asked me directly, I would respect it more."

Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital after the attack at his Bandra residence. He is now being moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a private room, according to the doctors. On Friday morning, Mumbai police detained a suspect in connection with the assault.

(With PTI inputs)