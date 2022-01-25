Shahid Kapoor features in Mira Rajput’s ‘cute, weird and everything in between’ pics, Misha and Zain turn photographers

Mira Rajput gave fans a glimpse of the pictures on her phone, ranging from her holiday in the Maldives with Shahid Kapoor and their kids Misha-Zain to visiting their new home on their anniversary. “Taking you through my camera roll. Cute, weird and everything in between,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The first one was a black-and-white image of Mira posing. “First picture of 2021, clicked by my (heart emoji) Misha,” she captioned it. She also gave a glimpse of the baked feta pasta she made for Shahid’s birthday as well as what she cooked for her mother Bela Rajput on her birthday.

Other photos included Misha and Zain’s assignments for their online classes, her yoga sessions with her ‘long distance yoga crew’ and a glimpse of the shoes and clothes she carried with her to the Maldives.

Mira shared a video of her and Shahid lounging on a suspended net above the ocean during their trip to the Maldives. She also posted a bunch of other pictures from the vacation, including one Zain clicked of her as he sat behind her on a cycle. Mira Rajput shared pictures from her camera roll. Shahid Kapoor also featured in the pictures.

One of the pictures featured Mira and Shahid posing at their under-construction apartment. “Site visit to the new house on our anniversary,” she wrote. She added a sticker that said, “My favourite place in the world is next to you.”

Mira Rajput documented her holiday in the Maldives.

Zain turned photographer for Mira Rajput.

Mira also shared a picture of a billboard featuring her and Shahid, and wrote, “We were travelling for our first family holiday after the pandemic, and the kids couldn’t believe this. We were so overwhelmed.”

Apart from these, Mira shared a selfie and revealed what is on her playlist. “Now playing AP on loop #obssesed,” she wrote, seemingly referring to singer AP Dhillon. However, Ananya Panday, who shares the same initials, commented ‘thanks’ on the post, along with a heart emoji.

