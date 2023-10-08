Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani dance to Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh at event, fans wants them to reunite for a film

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani recently presented a dance performance at an event in Doha, Qatar. The two danced to the hit romantic number Kaise Hua from their 2019 film Kabir Singh on stage. Fans of the two shared the video online and expressed their wish to see them together in a film once again. Also read: Shahid Kapoor says it was wife Mira who convinced him to do Kabir Singh: People love to see you in messed-up characters Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani during their performance in Doha.

Shahid and Kiara dance to Kaise Hua

A fan shared a video of Kiara and Shahid's dance performance on Twitter and wrote, “Shahid and Kiara of course need another film with them”. The video was captioned: “Watching these two perform this song live from so close was like a dream.”

A fan commented on the video, “Need Kabir Singh 2.0.”

Shahid and Kiara also danced to Amitabh Bachchan's old number Jumma Chumma at the event.

Shahid, Tiger and Varun match dance steps in Doha

In another segment, Shahid was joined by Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan as they danced together to each other's songs. While Tiger and Varun matched steps with Shahid on Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met, they also danced to Tiger's Ganapath song Hum Aaye Hain and Varun's Saturday Saturday from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Tiger shared the video of the segment on Instagram and wrote, “What a crowd! Thank you doha (heart and lightening emoji) @jackkybhagnani @shahidkapoor @varundvn.”

About Kabir Singh

Shahid and Kiara's 2019 film Kabir Singh turned out to be the highest grossing film in their acting careers. Their onscreen pairing of Kabir Singh and Preeti was loved by the fans of the film which also received mixed reactions over being ‘misogynistic’. The film earned ₹278 crore nett at the domestic box office and ₹379 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Shahid will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in a yet-untitled romantic comedy. He was recently seen in the OTT film Bloody Daddy and the web series Farzi.

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will now working on Telugu film Game Changer with Ram Charan. It is a political action thriller.

