Shahid Kapoor on viral deepfake videos: 'We are pushing blame on AI, but human beings are themselves the problem'

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have been busy with the promotion of their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In their recent interview with India Today, Shahid and Kriti spoke about how their movie explores an 'impossible love story' in the uncharted territories of artificial intelligence (AI). When asked about the surge in deepfake videos, Shahid blamed human beings for the misuse of AI, saying 'There's a difference between man-made and God created'. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on 'extremely scary' deepfake video of her being spread online Shahid Kapoor poses during the promotion for his upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which talks about AI. (PTI)

'We are looking for an alternate reality'

Shahid Kapoor said, ''Human beings are themselves the problem. They have done this to the world. We are pushing the blame on AI. We are used to not living in reality. We keep projecting something else on social media that is not a reality and keep comparing reality with what we see on social media and then leads one into depression. That is the truth... we are looking for an alternate reality. That is what AI is and it is something as fundamental as a relationship. There is a difference between man-made and God created. This is there in this film (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), shown in a subtle way.''

Kriti Sanon also said, ''It is concerning and there are several morphed ones that came out. But there are also AI-generated news anchors which means that we are moving forward really fast. So, an AI partner is possible in coming years.''

About their film

In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid plays a scientist, who develops feelings for Kriti's Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. At a recent event in Jaipur, when Shahid was asked about AI taking over human emotions in the near future, he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that that was actually what his upcoming film was all about.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

