Shanaya Kapoor says she tries to ignore 'hurtful' comments about her jawline, appearance: ‘It can hurt you sometimes’

Ever since making her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor has been subjected to social media trolling, with remarks targeting everything from her slim physique to her jawline. While she admits the criticism can sting at times, the actor says she tries to tune out the noise and stay focused. Shanaya Kapoor was last seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Shanaya Kapoor on getting trolled During an interview with Zoom, Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, opened up about how social media trolling and comments about her appearance affect her.

She shared that she always goes through the comments section, adding, “I think that there are different kinds of comments. If it's something to do with my work, if it's feedback on how I'm dancing, how I'm performing, then even if it is really negative, even if it is said in a harsh manner, I take it as constructive feedback because it's what I owe to my audience. It's to listen to them. Maybe it's not said in the nicest way, and it can pinch you a little bit, but it's a bit of a reality check.”

Shanaya added that she doesn't take it as trolling and looks at it as constructive feedback. The actor mentioned, “I'm here for the audience's acceptance. How am I going to do that if I don't know how they are feeling about me, and I keep running away from that? That's why I go through it a lot. But if it's something to do with how I'm looking or my face or how I'm looking extra thin today or my jaw is a bit too big, those are things I, of course, ignore. But yes, it's very important to accept that it can hurt you sometimes, when you run away from that, that's when it gets a little troublesome for me personally.”

Whenever Shanaya feels hurt by comments, she turns to her mother, Maheep Kapoor. She trusts her and considers her not just a parent, but her closest confidante and best friend.

About Shanaya’s upcoming work Shanaya was last seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which was directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. The romantic drama was adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. Also starring Vikrant Massey, the film received mixed reviews, and failed to work at the box office.

Next, she will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in a creator-driven culture, the film offers a youthful take on love and survival. Tu Yaa Main is set to release in theatres on February 13 and will clash with Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar’s O Romeo.