Shanthi Priya recalls getting cold vibes from Juhi Chawla, says she had ‘mood swings’

Actor Shanthi Priya recently talked about her co-star Juhi Chawla and said she received cold vibes from her. She said she first met Juhi on the sets of Bhabhi as she accompanied her sister Bhanupriya who starred in the film. While she praised Govinda as 'bubbly, humble and down-to-earth', she did not feel the same for Juhi who had her 'mood swings', as per the actor. Shanthi Priya was last seen in Dharavi Bank.

Shanthi Priya

Shanthi Priya rose to fame in the South film industry at a young age and later made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Saugandh. She worked with Juhi Chawla in Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana. Directed by Rajesh Vakil, the film had Mithun Chakraborty.

Shanthi Priya on Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana

Talking about old times, Shanthi Priya in an interview with Bollywood Thikana hesitated when asked about Juhi Chawla. “She has her own mood swings,” the actor said. “But during Mere Sajna Saath Nibhana, it was cold. I don’t know if she used to look upon me like, ‘Oh, she’s South Indian, a new girl’, I don’t know, but that was the energy I used to get (from her). We didn’t interact much, and we didn’t have too many scenes together. Now also, if she sees me, I should remind her, I don’t think she’ll remember (who I am),” she further added.

Shanthi Priya on female rivalries

“Female-female they don’t even look at each other. Like now, it’s really nice to see them together, go on holidays and dinners, we never used to do that. There was so much competition, I don’t know what was the reason, why it was like that in my days,” she said about female rivalries. While Shanthi Priya said she never had a problem with any of the female actors, she asserted that she also felt cold vibes from Ayesha Jhulka.

