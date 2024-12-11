Shatrughan Sinha feels ‘guilty’ for two-timing wife Poonam Sinha, Reena Roy: 'The man also suffers'

Apart from his professional work, Shatrughan Sinha also used to grab headlines due to his personal life. The actor was at the peak in the '80s of his career when he was involved with two women in his life. He was romantically linked with his co-star Reena Roy when he announced his marriage with Poonam Sinha. Now, after all these years, in an interview with Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha accepted two-timing with his wife and Reena Roy. Shatrughan Sinha admits two-timing wife Poonam Sinha and Reena Roy.

(Also Read: Shatrughan gets cryptic while revealing why his sons skipped Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding)

The interviewer asked Shatrughan Sinha, "A man who has two women in his life is considered lucky, but he also has to deal with problems. How do you reflect on that phase of your life where you had Reena Roy and Poonam in your life?” To which Shatrughan replied, "I wouldn’t take names. But, I am grateful to all the women who were part of my life. I don’t have any grudges against anybody. I never think ill of them. They have all helped me grow and become a better person.”

Shatrughan Sinha accepts two-timing wife Poonam Sinha and Reena Roy

He further added, "I have definitely made mistakes in my life. It was natural for a boy, who had come all the way from Patna to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the industry. I didn’t know how to deal with stardom. People get lost in all this. I didn’t have any guardian to guide me. However, after Poonam came in my life, she helped me a lot.” Explaining about his situation while he was in a love-triangle, the veteran actor said, "I don’t want to take the name, but whatever was happening with this person. I am grateful to her. I have received lots of love from her, and have learnt a lot. I have no complaints.”

Shatrughan Sinha further admitted that multiple commitments do take a toll on one's mental health and said, "When a man is good at heart, and he is having two committed relationships simultaneously, he too suffers a lot in terms of his mental and physical health. You also feel guilty. When you are out with your lover, you feel guilty for your wife at home and when you are with your wife, you feel bad for your lover: Usko khilona banake kyu rakha hai (Why am I treating her like a toy)?’”

Shatrughan Sinha says 'man also suffers' in love-triangle

He quipped that it's not only the women who suffer in a love triangle but even the man and said, "I want to say, its not just the girls involved in the love triangle that are suffering, the man equally suffers. He struggles to get out of the situation even when he wants to.”

Shatrughan Sinha first met on the sets of Kalicharan and then went on to star in films like Milap, Sangram, Sat Sri Akal, and Chor Ho To Aisa. Their closeness grew while working with each other. However, Shatrughan Sinha later announced his marriage with Poonam Sinha. He even mentioned in his memoir: Anything But Khamosh, that hours before his marriage to Poonam, he was in London for his stage show with Reena. Citing the reason for his decision, the veteran actor once told Rajiv Shukla, "Sometimes in life, one reaches a juncture where making a decision becomes very difficult. But once the decision is made, it may not always be in everyone’s favour.”