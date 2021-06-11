Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shefali Shah recalls rejecting Kapoor and Sons, Neerja
Shefali Shah was last seen in Netflix anthology series Ajeeb Dastans.
Shefali Shah was last seen in Netflix anthology series Ajeeb Dastans.
bollywood

Shefali Shah recalls rejecting Kapoor and Sons, Neerja

Actor Shefali Shah held an Instagram AMA session with her fans on Thursday and talked about the films that she has rejected in her career.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:56 AM IST

Actor Shefali Shah has spoken about the movies that she rejected in her career, which ended up becoming quite successful. Shefali is known for her work in Delhi Crime and other hit shows and movies.

During an Instagram Q&A session, when an Instagram user asked Shefali Shah to name a movie rejected by her that went on to become a hit, Shefali wrote, "Many.. Kapoor and Sons, Neerja."

Shefali also shared other facts about her. Speaking about how she selects her scripts, she added, "What really hits me in my heart and gut, I will do it."

"Everyone makes their own path and learning. In fact, I am still learning myself. What tip I will give to someone. I absolutely have no tips," she responded to a fan who asked her to give tips on acting.

Last year, Shefali had spoken about getting typecast and playing mother to actors who were almost the same age, if not older than her. Talking to a leading daily, Shefali had said, “I was typecast in a mother’s role very early in life. I didn’t even reach a certain age. I was 20. I did a show where I played the mother of a 15-year-old, I was 20 years old when I played a mom of 45. And then, when I was around 28-30, I played mother to Akshay Kumar. So I got typecast very early, if I didn’t even have to reach a certain age point.” She quipped, “According to screen time, I’m probably 133 years or something.”

Also read: When Sonam Kapoor admitted Koffee with Karan affected her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

“There were years where I kept saying no to work because it was just being so unfair. And then Juice happened. And then there was Once Again, that’s a very sweet and gentle love story. And then there was Delhi Crime. And all three of them put me into the centre of the frame. So it’s really opened up for me, and I’m finally doing the kind of work I desire," she added.

Shefali will be next seen in Doctor G, Delhi Crime 2, Humans and Darlings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shefali shah delhi crime neerja + 1 more

Related Stories

Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah share two sons together.
Shefali Shah and Vipul Shah share two sons together.
bollywood

Shefali Shah wishes husband Vipul Shah on birthday with unseen wedding pic

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:17 PM IST
Actor Shefali Shah on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her wedding with producer Vipul Amrutal Shah to wish him on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Shefali Shah reveals her parents also contracted the virus recently, and had to be admitted in hospital.
Actor Shefali Shah reveals her parents also contracted the virus recently, and had to be admitted in hospital.
bollywood

Shefali Shah turns to social media to help in COVID-19 crisis: It stops me from feeling useless

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Actor Shefali Shah says every passing day of the ongoing health crisis is heartbreaking, adding that she is trying to use her social media to help in some way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.