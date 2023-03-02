Shehnaaz Gill fans make 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz' trend on Twitter after Sona Mohapatra's tweets against her

Shehnaaz Gill fans stormed Twitter and seemingly started a campaign against Sona Mohapatra for allegedly taking a dig at the actor-singer in her recent tweet, asking 'what's her talent'. Fans made 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz Gill' trend on Twitter on Wednesday, and shared screenshots of Sona's recent tweets, asking people to unfollow her. While some rallied their support behind Shehnaaz, saying she was 'stronger than you think' and wanted to protect her 'from evil eyes', others slammed Sona for attacking Shehnaaz for no reason. Also read: Sona Mohapatra tweets against Shehnaaz Gill, says ‘I don’t know what her talent is, apart from low brow reality TV'

Sharing photos of Shehnaaz, a fan tweeted along with the hashtag 'evil eyes off Shehnaaz Gill', "God bless you... you are stronger than you think." Another fan seemingly slammed Sona, and tweeted, "Jalne walo (those who are jealous of Shehnaaz) you can't stop her... fly high my queen..." A fan also tweeted, "Always stay blessed Shehnaaz Gill, you are a fighter, keep going dear." Talking about Sona, one fan tweeted, "You focus on your work..." One more fan shared a screenshot of Sona's Twitter account, and said, "The block button is useful. Please use it..."

Last week, Sona Mohapatra had spoken against Shehnaaz Gill in a series of tweets, raising questions about her talent and why she gets the attention that she does on social media. Sona's tweets came after a video of Shehnaaz was widely circulated on social media, in which she stopped singing at an event when azaan (call to public prayer for Muslims) started in the background.

Sona mentioned that it reminded her of the time Shehnaaz showed her support for Sajid Khan – who was accused during the Me too movement – after he joined Bigg Boss 16. “All the Twitter adulation for Shehnaaz GiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ and ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender and pervert Sajid Khan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. Me Too,” Sona tweeted.

When some Twitter users asked why Sona was targeting only Shehnaaz for supporting Sajid, she said, “Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.”

Days after she slammed Shehnaaz Gill, Sona also tweeted about ‘success'. However, she didn't name anyone in her latest tweet about ‘buying PR’, which read, “Spend some money, time and effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach and practice whatever other craft, you want to project as your talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR (public relations), SM (social media)’, (is) not success.”

