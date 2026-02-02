Shekhar Kapur reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar after Netflix release, says he missed it in theatres due to Gulf ban

Shekhar took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of Dhurandhar. Stating that he looks forward to Dhurandhar 2 when it releases on March 19, he wrote, “Finally saw #Dhurandhar on Netflix. Terrific storytelling and very high level of performances even from minor roles. Director #AdityaDhar deserves all the praise he’s getting. Congratulations producer #jyotideshpande and looking forward to #Dhurandhar2.”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his social media on Monday to share his review of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar after its Netflix release. Stating that director Aditya deserves all the praise he’s been receiving, the filmmaker also revealed that he missed watching the Ranveer Singh -starrer in theatres due to the Gulf ban.

When a fan commented under Shekar’s post, writing, “It is rare for a 'Part 1' to stand on its own while setting up a 'Part 2.' Usually, they feel incomplete. Dhurandhar managed to deliver a full meal while promising a banquet. The scale of Indian storytelling just leveled up,” he replied, “Agree.” When another wondered if he missed the full experience due to censoring of words on Netflix, he replied, “It did not feel censored except for swear words .. but it was obvious what the characters were saying.”

And then there were those who wondered why Shekhar had not watched Dhurandhar in theatres when it released in December. Explaining it, he wrote, “I wish I had .. but it want available in theatres where I am.” He also added, “I am in Dubai where it did not release.” When asked if he will watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres, Shekhar replied, “If it releases where I am.” For the unversed, Dhurandhar was banned in six Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.