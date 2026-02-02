Shekhar Kapur reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar after Netflix release, says he missed it in theatres due to Gulf ban
Shekhar Kapur reviewed Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar's after its Netflix release and was all praise for the spy actioner on social media.
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his social media on Monday to share his review of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar after its Netflix release. Stating that director Aditya deserves all the praise he’s been receiving, the filmmaker also revealed that he missed watching the Ranveer Singh-starrer in theatres due to the Gulf ban.
Shekhar Kapur reviews Dhurandhar
Shekhar took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share his review of Dhurandhar. Stating that he looks forward to Dhurandhar 2 when it releases on March 19, he wrote, “Finally saw #Dhurandhar on Netflix. Terrific storytelling and very high level of performances even from minor roles. Director #AdityaDhar deserves all the praise he’s getting. Congratulations producer #jyotideshpande and looking forward to #Dhurandhar2.”
When a fan commented under Shekar’s post, writing, “It is rare for a 'Part 1' to stand on its own while setting up a 'Part 2.' Usually, they feel incomplete. Dhurandhar managed to deliver a full meal while promising a banquet. The scale of Indian storytelling just leveled up,” he replied, “Agree.” When another wondered if he missed the full experience due to censoring of words on Netflix, he replied, “It did not feel censored except for swear words .. but it was obvious what the characters were saying.”
And then there were those who wondered why Shekhar had not watched Dhurandhar in theatres when it released in December. Explaining it, he wrote, “I wish I had .. but it want available in theatres where I am.” He also added, “I am in Dubai where it did not release.” When asked if he will watch Dhurandhar 2 in theatres, Shekhar replied, “If it releases where I am.” For the unversed, Dhurandhar was banned in six Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others. The film tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, which collected more than ₹1328 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19.
