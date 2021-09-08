Shilpa Shetty chants 'ganpati bappa maurya' as she brings home Lord Ganesha's idol, watch

With just two days left for Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty was photographed bringing home Ganpati bappa. The actor made her way to Lal Baug, in South Mumbai, to bring home an idol of Lord Ganesha on Wednesday.

Shilpa was dressed in a floral kurta and pyjama. She wore a pair of sunglasses and covered her face with a mask. She removed her mask to pose for the cameras before she made her way out to place the idol in the car's boot. Shilpa was accompanied by a friend.

Shilpa Shetty brings home an idol of Lord Ganesha. (Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty was photographed in Lalbuag in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla. )

The past few months have been difficult for Shilpa. Earlier in the summer, members of her family, including husband Raj Kundra and her children, son Viaan and one-year-old Samisha, tested positive for Covid-19.

In July, Raj was arrested for allegedly being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots. He has been named the key accused.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on July 19 as he appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said post his arrest.

Although Shilpa hasn't expressed her stand on the matter, in a lone statement regarding the case, she urged everyone to respect her family’s privacy. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she said.

Besides Raj, Shilpa's sister Shamita too would be skipping the celebrations this year for she's currently participating in Bigg Boss OTT.