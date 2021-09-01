Shilpa Shetty laughs uncontrollably on chat show, fans call it infectious: 'Can make you laugh without knowing reason'

Shilpa Shetty has shared the promo for an upcoming episode of Social Media Star. The chat show, hosted by Janice Sequeira, will see her as a special guest with YouTuber Be YouNick.

The episode was shot in July, before the controversy around Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra erupted. Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July for his alleged connection to a pornography racket.

The promo opens with Shilpa laughing uncontrollably. It is not revealed what she is laughing at but fans in the comment section said that her laughter was infectious enough to make them laugh without any context at all. She leans over the couch's arms, is heard wheezing and even leaves her seat to calm herself.

Sharing the promo, Janice wrote, "Wondering what @theshilpashetty and @beyounick are laughing about? Find out tomorrow on Episode 5 of #SocialMediaStarWithJanice only on my Youtube channel! P. S. Important to note that this episode was shot in July 2021." A fan commented, "That laugh is enough to make us laugh despite not knowing the reason." Another fan wrote, "Yeh kya hogaya anjali KO (What's happened to Anjali)," calling Shilpa by the name of her character in Dhadkan.

After gaining some composure, Shilpa says, "Dombivalli's Nikunj and Chembur's Shilpa Shetty." She also breaks into a laugh when Be YouNick tells her how he drinks beer while watching her do yoga and calls it beer yoga. They also sing her hit song, Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali from movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Shilpa took almost a month-long break after Raj's arrest. However, she returned to her dance show, Super Dancer 4, last month.

Earlier, breaking her silence on Raj's arrest, Shilpa wrote a long post on Instagram and wrote, “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family.

“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she added.