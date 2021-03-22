Shilpa Shetty reacts to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Watch
- Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
Actor Shilpa Shetty couldn't make it to Harman Baweja's wedding festivities over the weekend, but she was there in spirit. Her husband, Raj Kundra, shared a video of some wedding guests, recreating Shilpa's Sunday Binge series of videos that she posts on social media from time to time.
Raj's video showed actor Aashish Chaudhary, and others such as Jay Shewakramani, Rina Gupta, Nisha Sareen, Samita Bangargi, and Mamta Bhatia Anand, sitting around a table and tasting menu items. Each of them attempted to recreate Shilpa's expressions and catchphrases while eating the food.
In the comments section, Shilpa reacted. She wrote, "Ha ha ha ha." Aashish replied, "Hahahaha how I’ve dabaaaaod!!!" Samita wrote, "Too much funnn." But one fan wasn't having it. They wrote, "No one is like my dear shilpa."
After a long gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shilpa has started posting new Sunday Binge videos. Her most recent one showed her eating a raj kachori. She captioned it, "Oh ho !!!!!After long ..today’s Sunday binge was Chatpata Raj Kachori... Hot ,crispy, spicy and sweet , just perfectly Yummmmmmm. Ps : Love all things that begin with Raj."
Also read: Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video
Both Shilpa and Raj posted several pictures and videos of Harman's wedding with Sasha Ramchandani. Harman, who made his acting debut in 2008's Love Story 2050, is now more-or-less out of the limelight.
Congratulating the new couple, Shilpa wrote in a post, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys."
