IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty reacts to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Watch
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreated Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge videos.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reacts to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Watch

  • Shilpa Shetty reacted to Harman Baweja's wedding guests recreating her Sunday Binge videos. Her husband, Raj Kundra, had captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty couldn't make it to Harman Baweja's wedding festivities over the weekend, but she was there in spirit. Her husband, Raj Kundra, shared a video of some wedding guests, recreating Shilpa's Sunday Binge series of videos that she posts on social media from time to time.

Raj's video showed actor Aashish Chaudhary, and others such as Jay Shewakramani, Rina Gupta, Nisha Sareen, Samita Bangargi, and Mamta Bhatia Anand, sitting around a table and tasting menu items. Each of them attempted to recreate Shilpa's expressions and catchphrases while eating the food.


In the comments section, Shilpa reacted. She wrote, "Ha ha ha ha." Aashish replied, "Hahahaha how I’ve dabaaaaod!!!" Samita wrote, "Too much funnn." But one fan wasn't having it. They wrote, "No one is like my dear shilpa."

After a long gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shilpa has started posting new Sunday Binge videos. Her most recent one showed her eating a raj kachori. She captioned it, "Oh ho !!!!!After long ..today’s Sunday binge was Chatpata Raj Kachori... Hot ,crispy, spicy and sweet , just perfectly Yummmmmmm. Ps : Love all things that begin with Raj."

Also read: Inside Harman Baweja’s wedding: Shilpa Shetty shows a glimpse of Anand Karaj ceremony, Raj Kundra shares baraat video

Both Shilpa and Raj posted several pictures and videos of Harman's wedding with Sasha Ramchandani. Harman, who made his acting debut in 2008's Love Story 2050, is now more-or-less out of the limelight.

Congratulating the new couple, Shilpa wrote in a post, "Congratulations #Harman and #sasha .. Here’s to new beginnings filled with unconditional love , happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty harman baweja raj kundra aashish chaudhary + 3 more

Related Stories

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
READ FULL STORY
Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.
Harman Baweja married Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday.
bollywood

Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Harman Baweja married his fiancée Sasha Ramchandani in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday. Shilpa Shetty shared a video from the gurudwara wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 3: John's film collects 8.7 cr on first weekend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
John Abraham's film Mumbai Saga has collected 8.7 crore on its first weekend. The film has released under some restrictions in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
Fardeen Khan is eyeing a Bollywood comeback.
bollywood

Transformed Fardeen Khan debuts new look as he preps for long-awaited comeback

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Fardeen Khan's newly transformed look has been revealed in a picture doing the rounds online. The actor is eyeing a Bollywood comeback, after more than a decade spent out of the limelight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Shanaya Kapoor to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
bollywood

Karan announces Shanaya's launch with glam video, she begins her first film soon

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
  • Karan Johar is launching yet another star kid. The filmmaker has confirmed he will be backing Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
Screengrab from a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Pune airport.
bollywood

Anushka Sharma spotted accompanying Virat Kohli at airport, shields baby Vamika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Anushka Sharma was spotted with her husband, Virat Kohli, as she accompanied him and the Indian cricket team to Pune. She made sure to shield daughter Vamika from the media's eyes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi no more.
Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi no more.
bollywood

Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He penned dialogues and screenplays for numerous movies and directed acclaimed film Bazaar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi at Karim Morani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST
  • Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
A large crowd of film buffs decided to storm a movie hall in Mumbai's Malegaon.
bollywood

Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:11 AM IST
A large crowd of movie lovers stormed a film theatre in Malegaon, near Nashik in Maharastra. The movie hall was screening John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi drops on Tuesday. Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana shared new pictures from J. Jayalalithaa's biopic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Angad Bedi sat on his daughter's cycle, and broke it!(Instagram)
When Angad Bedi sat on his daughter's cycle, and broke it!(Instagram)
bollywood

Angad sat on daughter's cycle and broke it, Neha Dhupia shares pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehra, 'moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
Janhvi Kapoor has shared a bunch of responses during her latest AMA session.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor held an AMA session on Sunday and was asked a bunch of funny questions by her followers. Here's how she responded when someone asked her for a kiss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
Aahana Kumra paid tribute to Jhulan Goswami.
bollywood

Aahana is criticised for her dark-face as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:33 AM IST
  • Even as many criticised Aahana Kumra for her dark-face make-up in her latest photoshoot, cricketer Jhulan Goswami said 'good job' to the tribute from Aahana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham as Amartya Rao in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga: Five over-used dialogues by John Abraham that we've heard enough

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
Akshay Kumar played a character called Ishar Singh.
bollywood

Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday celebrated two years of his critically acclaimed movie Kesari. The film was directed by Anurag Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan in a still from the video
Salman Khan in a still from the video
bollywood

Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP