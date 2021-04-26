IND USA
Shobhaa De jokes about stars vacationing in Maldives amid pandemic: 'Not all can be Sonu Sood'
Disha Patani and Madhuri Dixit were among the celebrities who had gone for a vacation in the Maldives.
Shobhaa De jokes about stars vacationing in Maldives amid pandemic: 'Not all can be Sonu Sood'

Writer Shobhaa De has written a satirical piece about Bollywood stars holidaying in Maldives even as the country battles a brutal second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST

After calling celebrities' Maldives vacation pictures 'the height of vulgarity', Shobhaa De has written a satirical piece on it. The writer has joked about how stars need a place to show off their bikini bodies even as the country battles a brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier last week, sharing another person's post on film stars' 'tone deaf' social media posts, Shobhaa had written, "It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private." In her latest column for a leading daily, she has joked that 'not everyone can be Sonu Sood.'

"Famous holiday makers are living it up on those photogenic atolls, and it is really mean of people to criticise bechara film stars for being so insensitive, while India continues to top covid charts. Why grudge them these small indulgences? Their money, their holiday. What are they supposed to do? Not everyone is Sonu Sood," she wrote.

Also read: Oscars 2021: From Daniel Kaluuya to Chloe Zhao, a complete list of winners

She also wrote about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene's recent vacations to the island nation and also about Dia Mirza's honeymoon. "But frankly, why find reasons, justifications, explanations? Why itna guilt-vilt? Just do it! Like the Bollywood stars who are sweet enough to advise their less fortunate countrymen and women to stay home and stay masked, while they post sunkissed shots. Then are the blessed ones like Dia Mirza who have fans going ‘awwwww’ over the bride’s baby bump. As for those pampered ‘influencers’— this is the upside of the Age of Insta. Freebies galore," she wrote.

Recently, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went for a vacation together to Maldives. While Tiger did not post any vacation pictures, he did share messages and advices for his fans to 'stay at home'.

Disha-Tiger, Alia-Ranbir came back to Mumbai on Sunday evening.

shobhaa de disha patani maldives sonu sood alia bhatt

