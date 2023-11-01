News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shooting complete on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter'

Shooting complete on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter'

Nov 01, 2023

Touted as India's first aerial action magnum opus, the film also stars Anil Kapoor. It is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25, 2024.

Anand, known for blockbusters such as "Pathaan" and "War", shared the update on his Instagram Story.

"And it's a film shoot wrap on #FIGHTER !" the filmmaker shared a picture from the film sets.

The motion poster of "Fighter" was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

The film reunites Roshan with Anand after "Bang Bang!" and "War". It is the second project for Padukone and the director following "Pathaan".

"Fighter", backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

