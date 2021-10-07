Shooting during pandemic was a Herculean task: Shalini Shah

National award-winning filmmaker Shalini Shah is glad with the release her first feature. Hailing from Nainital, she won the top award for her documentary film From the land of Buddhism to the land of Buddha in 2001.

“I started as an assistant director with film Naseem and then decided to get into documentary making. From the Land… was also selected for Message to Man Film Festival, St. Petersburg, Russia. These awards motivated me to come up with more documentaries like Drishti Anant, Parvat Se Parvat Tak and others. My work kept me grounded and very near to the roots of my country,” says Shah.

Shah feels that it was not easy for her to dabble into this field two decades ago. “But then, it’s never easy for women anywhere. Thankfully, I was able to do what I had conviction in. You can say it was tough when I started but finally now I can see light at the end of the tunnel. I am glad my feature film Samosa And Sons is completed and now streaming on OTT.”

Shah shot the film in Uttarakhand during pandemic. “Shooting during the pandemic was a Herculean task. Right from getting rooms, stay following Covid-19 norms, getting all main actors were from Mumbai to Mukteshwar was a difficult job. But then, film making is about management. I tried to deliver my best with whatever resources I had hope the audience will enjoy the comedy with a strong social message,” she adds.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari during the premiere of Samosa and Sons in Mumbai recently. (Sourced)

According to Shah, the film is a satire on the hypocrisy existing in our society and talks about human desires. Written by Deepak Tiruwa the film stars versatile actor Sanjay Mishra and other known artistes like Brijendra Kala, Jeetu Shashtri, Meera Suyal, Rachna Bisht, Minal Sah, Neha Garg among others.

At the premiere talking about the film, Sanjay Mishra said, “Last year we were all amid grave pandemic phase and situation was very unpredictable none of us knew what will happen in the future but thankfully things have started to streamline. This film is a beautifully woven story of emotions and reality.”

The film was premiered in Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the chief guest.