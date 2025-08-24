Shraddha Kapoor appeals to LinkedIn after her account is flagged as fake: ‘Want to share my entrepreneurial journey’

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor appealed to LinkedIn after she was unable to use her account as it was flagged as fake. Shraddha Kapoor reacts to her LinkedIn account being flagged fake (Instagram/ Shraddha Kapoor).

Shraddha Kapoor on LinkedIn account being flagged as fake

The 38-year-old actor, whose last on-screen appearance was in horror comedy "Stree 2", shared a note on her Instagram story on Saturday. Tagging the networking platform, Kapoor said she has been facing issues while making a profile on the site.

"Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me?" she wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor on her LinkedIn account being flagged fake.

"Account is made, premium and verified, but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey," the actor added.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar serves as the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewellery brand Palmonas. The brand was founded in 2022. The brand also appeared on Shark Tank India and secured a funding of ₹1.26 crore from Sharks Namita Thappar and Ritesh Aggarwal.

Shradhha Kapoor's recent and upcoming movie

Shraddha's last film, Stree 2, was released on August 15, 2024 and emerged as a hit at the box office, earning ₹ 857.15 crore worldwide at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. It was a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. The makers have also announced the third part of the franchise, which is slated to release in 2027.

Shraddha will be next seen in Nikhil Dwivedi's film Naagin. In an interview with India Today, the filmmaker revealed that Shraddha was the first and only choice, and now that the script is ready, the film will go on floors this year. He said, “She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready.”