Mohit Suri reveals why he thinks Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor's support towards Saiyaara is ‘biased’

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has shared why he thinks actors Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor's support towards his blockbuster Saiyaara is ‘biased’. Speaking with Zoom, Mohit also recalled how a young Alia thought the song Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein from his debut film Zeher was ‘really cool’. Mohit Suri talked about Alia Bhatt and his film Saiyaara.

Mohit Suri on Alia Bhatt, Shraddha's support for Saiyaara

Talking about Alia and Shraddha Kapoor, Mohit said that they are biased towards him. "Those two are biased also. Dono teaser se hi film ko support kar rahe the (They have been supporting the film since the teaser). They are biased towards me but to see the rest of the world love it the same way, as they have, is more important also."

Mohit on young Alia's reaction to his debut film song

Mohit Suri talked about a young Alia's reaction after watching his Woh Lamhe music album. He said, "Mujhe yaad hai Alia jab choti thi toh mai apni pehli film ka video Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) ko dikhane lekar gaya tha, Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein ka, Bhatt saab ko itna samaj nahi aya tha (I remember when Alia was young then I went to show Mahesh Bhatt the video of my first film, of Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein, he didn't understand it much) but Alia was like, 'this is really cool, papa. I am telling you.' That time vo filmo me thi bhi nahi (she wasn't into films) but she always had that in her. She is more commercial than all of us put together."

The song is from the film Zeher (2005), Mohit's directorial debut. It was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty and Udita Goswami.

About Saiyaara

Mohit's latest film, Saiyaara, stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It follows the love story of a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, on an emotional journey. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music. The film, which released on July 18, has so far earned nearly ₹300 crore in India as per Sacnilk.com.