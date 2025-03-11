Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti, Abhishek Banerjee still fighting over credit for Stree 2 success. Watch

Amar Kaushik’s directorial, Stree 2, shook the box office and had audiences laughing their hearts out in theatres. However, upon its release, a PR battle for credit erupted on social media. Now, the cast of the film has finally put an end to the credit war in a fun video. Stree 2 cast playfully addresses the credit war.

Stree 2 cast settles the credit war

On Monday, Star Gold’s official Instagram handle shared a video showing the team of Stree 2 together for a roundtable discussion about the film’s credit. Director Amar says, “So logon ne itna pyaar diya humari Stree 2 ko. To mujhe lagta hai humari jo ye Stree 2 hai…(So the audience has given so much love to our film Stree 2. I feel our film…)" Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Jana in Stree 2, interrupted him and said, “Wo meri film hai. (It’s my film)." This left Shraddha Kapoor in splits, who then said, “Ye meri film hai (this is my film)." Rajkummar Rao then added, “Bolne ki zarurat nahi hai, audience ko pata hai Stree 2 meri film hai. (No need to say, the audience knows Stree 2 is my film)."

Stree 2 television premiere

Aparshakti Khurana also joined the playful fight and said, "Baat khulegi toh dur tak jaayegi (If this matter comes out, it will go a long way)." Everyone was seen stopping Aparshakti from speaking. Filmmaker Amar then pointed to himself, and all the actors laughed and agreed with him saying, “Film toh director ki wajah se hi hai (The film exists because of the director)." The team then finally settled the debate by saying, “Ye picture humari picture nahi, ye aapki (audience) picture hai. (It’s not our film, it’s yours)." While the film already released on OTT last year, it is now set to have its television premiere on Star Gold on Saturday, March 15, at 8 pm.

Stree 2's success

The horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik, stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Stree 2 received a positive response from both critics and audiences and became a massive blockbuster in no time. It grossed ₹597.99 crore in India and ₹857.15 crore worldwide.