Shraddha Kapoor says she wants to have coffee with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I'm your biggest fan’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has reacted after a Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant told Amitabh Bachchan in a recent episode of the show that he is her biggest fan. Shraddha said that she is the biggest fan of Amitabh Bachchan and would like to have coffee with him instead. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor says Dhurandhar succeeded despite negative PR, manufactured controversies; tells Aditya Dhar to...) Shraddha Kapoor called Amitabh Bachchan the 'best host' in the world.

Amitabh meets a Shraddha fan on the KBC seat

During the episode, the contestant told Amitabh, “Muje lagta he mere jaisa craziest fan unka (Shraddha) koi ho hi nahi sakta. Sir, chota mooh badi baat ho jayegi but main Shraddha ji ko sirf ek baar date pe le jaana chahunga (I don't think that there is another fan as crazy as me. It would sound like a stretch but one day I want to take Shraddha out on a date).”

Amitabh asked whether he knew who the actor's father was. He replied that yes, he knows it is Shakti Kapoor, who is known as Crimemaster Gogo! Amitabh smiled and then faced the camera, requesting Shraddha to consider his offer if she were indeed watching the program: to go on a date with him and have some coffee. The fan smiled and thanked the veteran actor. This clip was shared on the official Sony TV Instagram account.

What Shraddha said

Shraddha took note of this request and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “@amitabhbachchan Sir, since I’m your biggest fan, sabse pehle aap mere saath coffee piyo (first you have to drink coffee with me)”

She added, “You can make everything classy, dignified and beautiful. Best host in the world.”

Shraddha via Instagram Stories.

Shraddha made her acting debut with the 2010 film Teen Patti, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Stree 2, which went on to become a blockbuster.