Shraddha Kapoor wows fans as she flaunts four accents in new ad: British, French, Russian, American

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor showcases her impressive versatility with different accents in a new advertisement. She left fans in awe, effortlessly switching between American, British, French, and Russian accents while promoting MyGlamm's new lipstick. Shraddha previously displayed her accent skills on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, this new ad offers an extended and captivating glimpse of her talent. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger at IPL match shocks people, actress reacts to viral picture) Shraddha Kapoor has a talent many didn't know about.

Watch it here:

The ad has fans impressed, with comments like “someone cast her in a comedy film” and “your accent game is on TOP”

What's up with Shraddha?

Shraddha Kapoor has recently made headlines for her recent movies and her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody. Although the duo has not confirmed their relationship, speculation intensified when fans noticed striking similarities in their vacation photos. About a month ago, Shraddha shared a serene Instagram photo of herself lounging on a couch with a picturesque mountain backdrop. Eagle-eyed fans soon spotted a photo posted by Rahul Mody’s sister, Sonika, featuring Rahul with a similar background. This discovery has fuelled rumours that the two were enjoying a getaway together, adding to the buzz surrounding their possible romance.

Rahul, a screenwriter, is known for his work on hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He has been linked to Shraddha, who starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. It was during the making of this film that Shraddha and Rahul reportedly grew close and developed feelings for each other.

Recent reports indicate that Shraddha Kapoor's next film will receive support from Rahul Mody. While details are scarce, the news has sparked excitement in the entertainment world. According to a source from Mid-Day, talks are in early stages, so it's uncertain if this will be Shraddha's next project. Nevertheless, she's keen on the idea and plans to co-produce it with Rahul's production company.

Shraddha Kapoor has played the leading role in several successful films, including Aashiqui 2, Baaghi, Stree, and Ek Villain, among others. The versatile actress recently hinted at her upcoming projects, notably Stree 2, a much-anticipated horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik.