Shreyas Talpade reveals daughter’s reaction after he dubbed for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: ‘That was really cute’

Pushpa: The Rise didn't just break box office records down south. It was a rage up in the north as well, with its Hindi-dubbed version grossing over ₹100 crore at the box office. With the success of the Hindi version, spotlight has also fallen on Shreyas Talpade, who voiced Allu Arjun's character Pushpa in it.

In a recent interview, the actor-turned-voice artiste spoke about this new feeling of "getting popular for dubbing". He also revealed how his family and friends are reacting to his Pushpa gig.

Speaking to ETimes, Shreyas said that the hype even reached his family with his daughter referring to him as Pushpa as well. He said, "My daughter was away from all the Pushpa fever most of the time but once she came on the shoot and suddenly everybody around was talking about Pushpa, and she saw all of that. And the very next day, when she was going to sleep and when I greeted her, she replied, ‘Good night, Pushpa’. So that was really cute and that I find cute about all the kids and that is something that gives me immense happiness more than anything else."

The actor revealed that he is yet to meet Allu Arjun or the film's director Sukumar. But he said he knew what he would do upon meeting Allu Arjun. "The way he has portrayed the character is phenomenal and I just had to emote him. Of course, there were some complex scenes which were difficult but again if I meet him, I will hug, kiss, and say, ‘Thank you so much for being Pushpa and thank you so much for making me Pushpa’," he said.

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, released in December 2021. Having grossed over ₹335 crore, the film is the most successful Indian film of 2021. The Hindi version alone contributed to over ₹100 crore of that. Only four films from the south have ever had Hindi-dubbed versions earning more than this. These include the two Baahubali films, Saaho, and 2.0.

