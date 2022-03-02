Shriya Saran reveals husband Andrei Koscheev had hernia surgery, says he couldn't lift daughter Radha for months

Actor Shriya Saran has revealed that her husband Andrei Koscheev had hernia surgery. Taking to Instagram, Shriya also said that Andrei couldn't lift their daughter Radha for two months. Shriya shared several pictures from when Andrei was in the hospital. In the first picture, Andrei was seen in the patient's gown in his room post-surgery. He smiled for the camera as he held his phone. (Also Read | Shriya Saran, Andrei Koscheev welcome their first baby: 'This is 2021’)

Shriya Saran posted selfies as the couple kissed, smiled and laughed. She was seen wearing a lavender embroidered suit in the photos. Sharing the post, Shriya also thanked Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan.

She captioned the post, "Thank you @theapollohospitals Hyderabad for taking such good care of @andreikoscheev Andrei had Hernia and he could not lift Radha for about two months. Now all that is in the past. Thanks to doctor Rajneesh reddy. @apollo_24x7 @apollopharmacy thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela for helping us!" Reacting to the post, Upasana replied, "So glad everything worked out well."

Shriya and Andrei got married in 2018 in Udaipur after being in a relationship for several years. The wedding was attended by several celebrities including Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal, among others. Last year, Shriya announced that the couple were parents to a baby girl, who was nine months old in October.

Speaking to Times Of India, she had said, "My baby is 9-months-old and I don’t think that I could’ve hidden her any longer. She’s already a well-travelled baby who has been to quite a few parts around the globe. I feel so happy; it’s like a child has given birth to a mother. Radha is my best friend. Radha was born in Barcelona. It’s a planned baby. The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family.”

Shriya will be seen in Drishyam 2, the sequel of the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam. Directed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam was a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam-language movie of the same name.

Apart from Shriya, Drishyam 2 will also feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Ishita Dutta. Abhishek Pathak will direct the next chapter in this franchise.

