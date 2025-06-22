Siddhant Chatuvedi gets ‘natural botox’ as his mom gives him champi, face massage; fans melt over their Bhojpuri banter

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a glimpse into his fun Sunday evening with his mother. The actor was seen enjoying a good champi and face massage from his mother, using oil made from several natural, homemade ingredients. Their cute conversation in Bhojpuri has the internet gushing. Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'pure bond' with mother melts hearts.

Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoys a champi session from mom

On Sunday, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared an adorable video offering a glimpse into his daily life with his mother. The video showed Siddhant sitting on the floor and enjoying a champi from her. When the actor asked his mum what the oil was made of, she replied that it had coconut, clove, curry leaves, aloe vera, kali mirch, ginger, flaxseed, fenugreek seeds, among other ingredients.

He then jokingly asked her, “Pura kiraane ka dukaan daal di ho kya iske andar, mummy?” (Did you put an entire grocery store into this, Mum?) As Siddhant’s mother massaged his forehead, the actor asked her to massage his face too, calling it “Natural Botox.” Sharing the video, he wrote, “मेरी माँ के 101 नुस्ख़े! (My mother's 101 remedies) #NaturalBotox #SundayDoneRight."

Fans couldn’t get enough of the cute video. One of the comments read, “You speak Bhojpuri so well.” Another wrote, “Cutest.” One comment read, “This is so pure.” Another said, “That’s so sweet.” One user commented, “I love the way she is speaking Bhojpuri. She sounds so sweet!” Another read, “Brother's looks are foreign, but brother's language is totally indigenous.” A fan, impressed by his Bhojpuri, wrote, “Sid's Bhojpuri accent. What a cutie.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s upcoming film

Siddhant is awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic drama film Dhadak 2. Helmed by Shazia Iqbal and backed by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, the film also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role. It is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 August.