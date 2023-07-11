Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure', says there is no ‘I’ in marriage. Watch

Sidharth calls Kiara ‘most prized treasure’

Sidharth was present at a recent event that was held in the city where he spoke at length about Kiara and said that he considers marriage to be a game. He looked cool in a brown leather jacket and faded green pants. In a clip from the event that was captured by the paparazzo, which was uploaded on Instagram, Sidharth called Kiara the ‘most prized treasure’ in his life.

Sidharth on life after marriage

In the same video, when the actor was asked if there was any Bollywood celebrity whom he would challenge in a game. To this Sidharth replied, "Again my wife, Kiara. Shadi hui he.. hum roz khelte he ghar pe. I have realized ki there is no 'I' in marriage, 'hum' hein. 'We' hein. We win, we play and that is life. (We got married recently... it's like we play at house. I have also realized that there is no 'I' in marriage, only 'we.')"

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding

Sidharth and Kiara were recently in Japan for a holiday. The actor had shared throwback photos from their recent Japan holiday, and also gave a glimpse into how Kiara was making him 'fulfill husband duties' during the trip.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7. They tied the knot at Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara was in an ivory and pink lehenga, both designed by Manish Malhotra.

After hosting a reception in Delhi, Kiara and Sidharth had a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal among others were also in attendance.

Sidharth will be next seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force, in which he plays a police officer. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Shilpa Shetty. Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film has grossed 100 crores at the worldwide box office.

