Sidharth Malhotra matches steps with Sadhguru on Kaala Chashma, says 'next film should feature you'. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra paid a visit to the Isha Foundation and met activist and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently. In a video posted by both Sidharth and Sadhguru on Instagram Reels, the actor and the spiritual guru can be seen grooving to the former’s popular song Kaala Chashma. In fact, Sidharth is left visibly impressed with Sadhguru’s dancing skills and even offers him a role in a film jokingly. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra goes on bike ride with Sadhguru, fans call it an unexpected 'crossover'

The video shows Sidharth and Sadhguru meeting and interacting while sipping on coconut water while walking along the sea shore. Later in the video, Sidharth does his famous hookstep from Kaala Chashma, which was used in his movie Baar Baar Dekho. Responding to it, Sadhguru too imitates him. “I see you got the movies Sadhguru ji,” says Sidharth as everyone around them applauds. “The next film should be featuring you. Save Soil. Make a film on it. It will be for a good cause and like you said, it will influence people,” he adds. Sadhguru responds, “You do it. We will support you.” The video ends with the two matching steps once again.

The meeting was to promote Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation’s Save Soil campaign. Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”

Sadhguru, born Jagadish Vasudev, is a yoga and spiritual guru based in Coimbatore. He is a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and counts among his followers and disciples, several prominent actors from India, including Kangana Ranaut, Upasana Konidela, Rakul Preet Singh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sidharth was recently seen in Thank God, which released last Tuesday. The comedy film by Indra Kumar also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film opened to lukewarm reviews and also did not fare too well at the box office, earning only ₹29 crore nett in its first six days.

