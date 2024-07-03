Sidharth Malhotra reacts to fan duped of 50 lakh: ‘Neither I nor my family support this’

Actor Sidharth Malhotra addressed an issue that was brought to light recently about one of his fan pages. The actor released a statement after a person took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how one of his fan pages duped them of ₹50 lakh. (Also Read: 'Sidharth Malhotra's life was in danger because of Kiara Advani': Actor's fan blackmailed, duped of ₹50 lakh) Sidharth Malhotra's fan recently claimed that they were duped of money by one of his fan pages.

Siddharth’s statement

Sidharth writes that the ‘fraudulent activities/scams’ in his name have been brought to his attention.

He shares, “I want to assure everyone reading this that neither I nor my family or team support any of this. I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information.”

Sidharth added, “My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities.” He also reiterated in his statement that he’s aware of those ‘claiming to be associated with or in relation to (him), (his) family and people claiming to be (his) fans and seeking money’.

The incident

This statement comes after an X user called Minoo shared her ordeal on X, writing, “Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in UK, Maariya. Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence.”

They also claimed that they were told Sidharth’s life ‘was in danger’ because of his wife, actor Kiara Advani. They claimed to have also been told she ‘threatened to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah’. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta and Manish Malhotra’s names were also roped in, so were accusations of ‘cheating’ and ‘black magic’. The person claimed that they were asked to ‘save Sid’ after his bank accounts were supposedly taken over by Kiara and others.

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha this year, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Sidharth and Kiara married in 2023 after starring in the 2021 film Shershaah.