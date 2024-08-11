Sidharth Malhotra shares video with model who flirted with him at fashion show amid social media buzz: 'Fun times'

Sidharth includes model Alicia Kaur in his video

The actor included the highlights of the fashion show, including his meeting with veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who sat in the front row, and actor-singer Saba Azad, who gave a lively performance with Imaad Shah at the show. Interestingly, Sidharth also included model Alicia Kaur in his video montage. Clips of her getting too close to Sidharth during their ramp walk has been grabbing attention on social media since Friday.

Sharing the video of his fashion show appearance, Sidharth wrote in his Instagram caption, "Fun times! Bringing the 70s retro flair back with @shantanunikhil x @greygoosevlvexperiences." A comment on his video read, "MOST GORGEOUS MAN TO EVER EXIST, PERIOD." A fan also said, "You know you slayed."

Watch the video:

What happened with Sidharth and the model?

At Friday's show, Alicia Kaur, dressed in a shimmery silver gown, had pulled the actor close to her and looked into his eyes for a long time as they posed together on stage. Reacting to their video, a fan wrote in Arabic on Instagram, “Obviously he is not comfortable... these are inappropriate movements for a fashion show.”

Many wanted to know Sidharth's wife Kiara's response to his video. One commented, "If I were his wife, I would be filled with jealousy." Another said, "Where are you Kiara?"

Given all the social media reactions to their ramp walk, Alicia shared a cheeky apology to Kiara on Instagram Stories on Saturday. She shared a picture showing her holding Sidharth close, and wrote, “Sorry Kiara.”