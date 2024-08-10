Model who got flirty with Sidharth Malhotra cheekily apologises to Kiara Advani: ‘Sorry Kiara’

Sidharth Malhotra caught everyone’s attention recently at a fashion show. Walking the ramp for Shantanu and Nikhil in Delhi, the actor looked almost disinterested even as his fellow model was striking flirty poses with him on the runway. Now, the model who walked with him shared a cheeky apology to his wife, actor Kiara Advani, on her Instagram stories. (Also Read: Model gets too flirty with Sidharth Malhotra, fans guess Kiara Advani's reaction: ‘If I were his wife I would…’) Videos of Sidharth Malhotra and Alicia Kaur from the show went viral.(Instagram)

Alicia Kaur ‘apologises’

The model, Alicia Kaur, shared numerous pictures and videos from the runway on her Instagram stories after the show. On one picture showing her holding Sidharth close, she wrote, “#sorrykiara.” She also shared a meme which suggested a ‘petition for 365 days remake with Sidharth Malhotra’ writing, “It’s our job.”

Videos of Sidharth and Alicia walking at the show went viral on social media. She could be seen pulling on his collar as part of their choreography. Sidharth even held her close as they posed on the ramp. Sidharth was dressed in a black tuxedo with gold detailing at the show. Fans had made humorous comments under the videos, with some wondering how Kiara would respond to it all.

Sidharth’s mother and brother were also present at the show, which featured models in a range of retro outfits. The show started with a stunning appearance by actor Zeenat Aman; actor-singer Saba Azad added to the vibe with a lively performance. Imaad Shah, the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, played the guitar in the background as Saba took over the stage.

Recent work

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, which was released earlier this year. The film did not perform as expected at the box office. The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects. However, he is rumoured to have already begun shooting for a film titled Mitti. He is also touted to work together with Kiara again after Shershaah, if they find the right script.