Soha Ali Khan poses with mom Sharmila Tagore in a new pic, fans say ‘gorgeous as always’

On Sunday, Soha Ali Khan dropped a mesmerising picture with her mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The picture showed the mother-daughter duo flashing their million-dollar smiles. Soha Ali Khan shared a photo with Sharmila Tagore.

“Had to capture the mom-ent,” she captioned the post. In the picture, Soha wore a blue and white outfit. Sharmila Tagore was seen in a printed red and purple saree which she paired with a matching blouse. Soha had her arms around her mother as they posed for the camera. Reacting to the photo, Sharmila's daughter Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Lovely (red heart emoji).”

As soon as Soha uploaded the picture, fans chimed in the comment section and showered praises on the beautiful ladies. “Still the most beautiful lady on earth! Ms Tagore,” a social media user commented. “So gorgeous as always,” another one wrote. “Sharmila Ma’am is still the most graceful and beautiful woman! Gorgeous both of you,” a netizen wrote.

Sharmila Tagore started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as Kashmir Ki Kali, Safar, Amar Prem, Aradhana, Daag and others.

From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry. She was recently seen in the family drama Gulmohar.

Soha also followed in the footsteps of her mom Sharmila Tagore. She has featured in films such as Tum Mile, Rang De Basanti, Dil Maange More, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. In the coming months, she will be seen in Chhorii 2.