Son of Sardaar director Ashwni Dhir's 18-year-old son Jalaj Dhir dies in car accident, friend arrested: Report

Filmmaker Ashwni Dhir's son Jalaj Dhir died in a car crash in Mumbai. As per a Free Press Journal report, the incident took place early on November 23 on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle. Ashwni Dhir's son Jalaj Dhir was 18 years old.

What happened to Jalaj and his friends

Jalaj, who was 18 years old, went for a drive with three of his friends-- Sahil Mendha (18), Sarth Kaushik (18), and Jedan Jimmy(18). As per the report, Sahil, who was driving the car, was drunk and lost control of the vehicle near the Sahara Star Hotel. He rammed the vehicle into a divider.

Sahil and Jedan survived the accident with minor injuries. Jalaj and Sarth, seated in the back seat, were seriously injured. They succumbed after being taken to the hospital. At first, Jalaj was taken to Jogeshwari East and later shifted to Kokilaben Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

How the accident took place

The FPJ report cited Jimmy saying that Sahil had alcohol at a friend's place and returned to Jalaj's house by 11 pm on November 22. They decided to go for a drive around 3.30 am in the wee hours of November 23. While Jedan drove the car at first, Sahil replaced him, and they reached Bandra around 4.10 am.

According to Jimmy, Sahil was driving the car at a speed of 120–150 km per hour during the return journey. Based on Jedan's complaint, the Mumbai Police arrested Sahil. His blood samples have now been sent for tests.

About Ashwni

Late Jalaj's father, Ashwni, has written and produced various TV serials. He has directed films such as One Two Three (2008), Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge (2010), Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar (2012) and Guest iin London (2017). He has also produced several television serials, such as Lapataganj, Chidiya Ghar, Neeli Chatri Waale, Peterson Hill, Khatmal E Ishq and Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai. He was in Goa for the world premiere of his new film Hisaab Barabar at IFFI when the accident took place.