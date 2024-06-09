Sona Mohapatra reacts to Vishal Dadlani saying he'll offer job to CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut: ‘Bizarre…’

Sona Mohapatra has reacted to music composer Vishal Dadlani's job offer to the CISF constable, who slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Thursday. Taking to X (Formely Twitter) on Saturday, the singer in a series of tweets addressed the recent slap incident. Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to people supporting CISF constable who slapped her Sona Mohapatra has criticised Vishal Dadlani's post on Kangana Ranaut.

'Such a gem, I tell you'

She reacted to a tweet that read, "Popular singer and music director Vishal Dadlani has offered a job to CISF officer Kulwinder Kaur, who showed Kangana Ranaut her place. He is one rare gem of Bollywood who never lost spine, Huge respect."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Sona responded with, "The ‘spine’ includes sitting next to a multiple-accused serial molester like Anu Malik on the judges' seat, and when colleagues like me call him to stand up, speak up, help push back this toxic culture of reality shows — saying paisa kamaake desh se nikalna hai (Want to earn money before leaving this country)... such a gem, I tell you."

In 2018, singers Sona and Shweta Pandit, and two more unnamed women had accused Indian Idol judge and music composer Anu Malik of sexual harassment. He had denied all allegations. Vishal, who returned as one of the judges on Indian Idol 14, was seen with Anu during an earlier season of the reality show.

‘This can't be condoned’

In another tweet, Sona supported Kangana, and wrote, "The amount of stupidity in this question and in the people cheering a uniformed govt. security professional hired to ensure discipline in society for behaving totally out of line is bizarre. Kangana Ranaut being a vile flibbertigibbet termagant doesn’t mean this can be condoned." She was responding to an X user, who asked, "I have a question... if I say anything wrong about your mother, will you give me an ward or slap me?"

What did Vishal Dadlani say?

On Instagram Stories, Vishal recently shared a video of Kangana's slap incident and wrote, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.”

The slap incident occurred on June 6, when Kangana was about to board a flight to Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kangana was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable while she was headed to Delhi. An FIR has been lodged against the constable.

On the day of the incident, another video was widely shared, wherein the constable said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which have now been repealed. She was heard saying in Hindi, “Kangana had given a statement that women farmers were sitting at the farmers' protest for ₹100 each. My mother was also sitting there when she gave this statement. I could not tolerate the insult of my mother.”