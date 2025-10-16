Sonakshi Sinha laughs off pregnancy rumours with husband Zaheer Iqbal, gives a savage comeback: ‘16 months and counting’

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently sparked pregnancy rumours after she appeared at an event in Mumbai wearing a striking red outfit. A section of social media users speculated that she was subtly trying to hide her baby bump with her hand while posing. However, Sonakshi has now given a savage comeback, shutting down the rumours for good. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal react to her pregnancy rumours.

Sonakshi Sinha shuts down pregnancy rumours

On Thursday, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent visit to Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali celebration in Mumbai with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. While the first few photos showed her radiating grace in an anarkali suit, the last photo featured Sonakshi and Zaheer laughing heartily at something.

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper-intelligent media) simply for posing with a hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction… and then continue to dazzle this Diwali." With this witty caption, the actor shut down all pregnancy speculation.

Celebrities such as Kusha Kapila and Shilpa Shirodkar dropped laughing emojis in the comments. Fans too were impressed with Sonakshi’s response. One comment read, “Yahi comeback banta tha Sona… and you both look stunning together as always.” Another wrote, “Last slide 😂 cutest reaction babies.” A third added, “The caption lol.”

Earlier, during Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash, Zaheer had also taken a playful dig at the rumours. While posing for the paparazzi, he cheekily placed his hand on Sonakshi’s midriff as if confirming the speculation, before saying to her, “Sambhaal ke” (Be careful), as she moved ahead for solo photos. He later clarified to the photographers that he was only joking.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha’s relationship

Zaheer and Sonakshi dated for seven years before tying the knot. The two first met at one of Salman Khan’s parties in 2013. However, it was only in 2017, during the after-party of Tubelight, that they felt a spark and ended up talking for hours.

In 2024, the couple got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, in the presence of their families and close friends. They later hosted a fun reception for industry colleagues. Since their wedding, the couple has been travelling extensively and often share glimpses of their adventures on social media.