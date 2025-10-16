Husband Zaheer Iqbal playfully touches Sonakshi Sinha's belly at Diwali bash, reveals if she is pregnant

Actor Zaheer Iqbal sparked laughter and headlines after teasing his wife, Sonakshi Sinha, about pregnancy rumours. During a round of photo ops, Zaheer cheekily placed his hand on Sonakshi’s midriff as if confirming the speculation, prompting her to let out a surprised “Zaheer!” before both of them burst into laughter at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali celebration in Mumbai. Pregnancy speculation surrounding Sonakshi Sinha prompts humorous moment with husband Zaheer Iqbal at a Diwali celebration.

Zaheer playfull shuts down pregnancy rumours

Moments earlier, as the pair approached photographers, Zaheer called out “Sambhaal ke (Be careful)”, a playful nudge that made Sonakshi pause, then giggle and lightly tap him. Before leaving the scene, Zaheer made sure to clarify the stunt to waiting paparazzi: “Mazak kar rahe hain (we’re joking),” he said, underlining that there was no serious intent behind the tease.

Rumours began circulating recently after Sonakshi appeared at an event in Mumbai wearing a striking red outfit. Fans online speculated about a baby bump, and some viewers even suggested she was trying to subtly conceal it with her hand while posing.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship

Sonakshi Sinha and actor Zaheer Iqbal first crossed paths at a party hosted by Salman Khan. While they had both attended Salman’s events since around 2013, it wasn’t until a screening of Tubelight and the after-party in June 2017 that they really connected. The two spent several hours talking, and by the end of the night, they realised there was something special between them. They dated privately for seven years. On 23 June 2024, Sonakshi and Zaheer officially tied the knot. Their wedding was a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, held at her Mumbai residence with close family and friends. A reception followed the same night.

Sonakshi's latest work

Her latest theatrical release was Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh S. Sinha. The mystery/horror film was released on 18 July. Sonakshi is also set to make her Telugu debut with Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan, co-starring Sudheer Babu. It explores the mystery of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. The film is expected to release on November 7.